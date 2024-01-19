Tanzania: 2025 General Election - Samia Banks On CCM Members

Zanzibar: CCM National Chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has tasked party leaders, particularly at grassroots level to increase the number of members, especially the youth, for the party to stand a better chance to win the 2025 general election.

Dr Samia made the plea here yesterday when she officiated at the launching of the refurbished CCM branch office at Tasani Village, Makunduchi in Unguja South on the second day of her tour to inspect party projects and other activities in Zanzibar.

She said she believes that many young people have not yet registered with the party, saying it is necessary to convince them to join CCM for it to gain more strength.

"CCM is supported by its members, but it has many fans and lovers, so continue carrying out campaigns to motivate them to join it, particularly the young people, because we need them for the development of our party," Dr Samia emphasised.

She argued that having a good branch is one thing, but membership and strength of the party is another, insisting that unity and support from members remain important.

Dr Samia pointed out that it is also necessary to ensure that party branches operate in a modern way including keeping members' records electronically, a step that enables easy tracking of all registered members.

Speaking about the 2025 general election, President Samia urged party leaders to stop undermining each other, instead she asked them to ensure that those who perform better or have a good record are given another chance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I always argue that it is not wrong for many members to turn up to compete or challenge one another, but we need a line-up that will definitely bring victory in 2025 general election at all levels. Those who are proved to be good and capable should be given a chance to fly the party's flag," she insisted.

Dr Samia also commented about renovating Tasani CCM branch building, saying it was her contribution to the people of Tasani because the area enabled her to become Member of Parliament from 2010 to 2015.

Mr Abeid Kitwana Haji, one of the leaders of the branch, informed the gathering that the branch that was initially built in 2001, underwent a major renovation in November last year at the cost of 55m/-.

He said the branch is currently training 168 youths on party ideology, adding that by February 2024 the batch will graduate and be issued with the party's membership cards.

He pointed out that the branch, in collaboration with the community leaders (Sheha), managed to and continues with efforts to encourage young people to register for 2025 general election.

Mr Haji used the opportunity to commend Dr Samia and Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi for their efforts to implement the CCM's 2020-2025 election manifesto, giving the party an assurance to win next year's election.

During the visit, President Samia also spoke with CCM members at CCM Kitogani and Tunguu South in Unguja Region before having a closed-door meeting with senior party leaders at Tunguu State Lodge.