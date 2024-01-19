Tanzania: PM Leads Tanzania At Nam, G77 Plus China Summits

KAMPALA, UGANDA: PRIME Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa is in Kampala, Uganda to attend the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 plus China (G77) meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Government Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation on Wednesday, Mr Majaliwa is representing President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan at the two summits.

"He is expected to lead Tanzania's delegation in representing President Samia at the NAM's Heads of State 19th Summit that opened on Monday and will climax on Saturday.

He will also attend the South-South Cooperation Heads of State G77 plus China Third Summit from Sunday to Monday in Kampala, Uganda," the statement read in part.

According to the statement, the country's delegation at the summits comprises government senior officials, including the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Mr January Makamba.

The statement further stated that the NAM summit, which involves 120 nations, is always held every after three years.The last summit was held in Baku City, Azerbaijan in October 2019.

"NAM was established during the cold war era to enable its member states, especially from Asia, Africa and Latin America to get rid of colonialism and instead attain self-governance and socio-economic freedom," read the statement.

While in Uganda, Mr Majaliwa will participate in the G77 plus China summit which intends to strengthen multilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment, poverty eradication and climate mitigation among 134 member states.

The G77 will also touch key area including borders' security and peace. Ugandan President, Mr Yoweri Museveni, apart from chairing the iconic summit, he will take over chairmanship from the outgoing, Mr Miguel Mario Diaz- Canel Bermúdez, a Cuban President.

The NAM Summit is themed "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence," while the G77plus China Summit is being held under the theme "Leaving No One Behind."

Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, John Mulimba said that Uganda's chairmanship of the two summits will provide a platform to market Uganda's unique tourism and investment opportunities to a larger and wider community of international actors.

At the events, Uganda will assume the chairmanship of NAM for three years and G77 and China for one-year, which Mulimba said will come along with a boost to the economy.

NAM was founded and held its first conference (the Belgrade Conference) in 1961 under the leadership of Josip Broz Tito of Yugoslavia, Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt, Jawaharlal Nehru of India, Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, and Sukarno of Indonesia.

As a condition for membership, the states of the Non-Aligned Movement cannot be part of a multilateral military alliance such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) or have signed a bilateral military agreement with one of the 'big powers' if it was deliberately concluded in the context of Great Power conflicts.

However, the idea of nonalignment does not signify that a state ought to remain passive or even neutral in international politics.

On the contrary, from the founding of its stated aim has been to give a voice to developing countries and to encourage their concerted action in world affairs.