Angola: Over 1,000 National Products Already Have the Made in Angola Seal

Luanda — At least 1,299 national products, mainly food, already have the Made in Angola seal, the Chairman of the Board of Directors (PCA) of the National Institute for the Support of Small and Medium Enterprises (INAPEM), João Nkosi, said on Thursday in Luanda.

The label awarded by the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), as part of the Executive's strategies to stimulate national production and reduce imports, already covers 303 companies.

According to João Nkosi, who was speaking at the ceremony that marked the adhesion of Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) to the 'Made in Angola' seal, the manufacturing industry sectors have the highest number of stamps issued with 70 percent of the registration at the national level.

He added that the sectors of agriculture, fisheries, as well as in the field of the digital economy, such as entrepreneurship in startups, are also highlighted.

The agriculture sector, he said, is in a dynamic, in which in the short term, INAPEM has intensified, within the strategy to be developed for 2024, work with operators who are developing activities in the area, for greater adherence to the aforementioned seal.

The PCA recalled that Angolan companies certified at INAPEM level, those that comply with the theme of the classification of economic activity and that develop activities and production at least 30 percent of the national added value, in terms of raw material, can join the seal.

He highlighted, on the other hand, the adhesion of BAI bank, as it is the first Angolan financial institution that will use the 'Made in Angola' seal in its services and goods activities.

"By adhering to the seal, BAI recognizes the importance of promoting and valuing national production and that this is another step towards the development of the economy, through national production and employment in Angola," he said.

In turn, the Executive Director of BAI, Juvelino Domingos, said that the adhesion of the financial institution to the seal is a step towards strengthening the national economy.

The administrator also considered the Made in Angola seal a catalyst for a new era of corporate responsibility and sustainable development in Angola.

"This partnership between BAI and INAPEM shows the value of this strategic alliance, successful between the State and the private sector, for the creation of a robust and sustainable ecosystem for economic growth," he said.

The Made in Angola seal is a government initiative to promote products and services with high National Added Value (VAN), which reinforces the need to comply with strict quality criteria. ASS/AC/DOJ