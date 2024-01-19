Uganda: IGAD Urges Sudan Generals to Dialogue, End War

Kampala, Uganda — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development Heads of State meeting has called on the warring parties in Sudan to agree to a ceasefire, end the war and a face-to-face meeting between the two Generals.

The 42nd IGAD Extraordinary Summit in Entebbe on Thursday, attended by among others President William Ruto, also affirmed the territorial integrity of the Republic of Somalia.

The Summit said any agreement reached should be signed with Somalia.

In the meeting were Presidents Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Salva Kiir (South Sudan) and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia).

Others were Africa Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki, United States Special Envoy to Sudan, representatives of the UN Secretary-General, Turkey, the Arab League, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Presidential Communication Service