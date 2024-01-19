Rwanda: Where Are Rwanda's Hot Springs?

Hot springs, locally known as 'Amashyuza', are fascinating geographical features and are not commonly found. However, Rwanda has a number of them that serve as national tourist attractions, drawing thousands of people.

These beautiful and unique features are formed when hot water is produced by the emergence of geothermally heated groundwater that rises from the Earth's crust. They are not typical water bodies.

Research indicates that soaking in hot spring water can reduce chronic muscle pain, arthritis, and fibromyalgia, stimulating the immune system. Many Rwandans believe that drinking hot spring water has healing properties, addressing simple illnesses like the flu.

ALSO READ: Rubavu: Residents seek improved facilities at Nyamyumba Hot Springs

According to local tour and travel operators, Rwanda's hot springs are; Bugarama, Nyamyumba, Gisenyi, and Kinigi hot springs.

Bugarama Hot Springs

Bugarama or Nyakabuye hot springs, situated 60 kilometres from Cyangugu, a town in Rusizi District, Western province, is a popular site among locals and foreigners as many believe it has benefits like; curing ailments such as flu, wounds and even headaches; improves the respiratory system due to high level of sulphur in the water, and more.

Located at the base of a limestone quarry, providing service to the Cimerwa, a cement factory 13 kilometres away, these hot springs are recognisable from a distance because of their misty and bubbling appearance, and can also be accessed by road.

The hot springs look like a green pool of water, covered by the beautiful, but rare, water plant known as Nymphaea thermarum, a type of lily.

Kinigi Hot Springs

The Kinigi hot springs, located in Kinigi near Lake Kivu, is a popular attraction for visitors to the Volcanoes National Park. Kinigi is the park's base, known for being the home of the mountain gorillas in Rwanda.

Located near the Iby'iwachu Cultural Center, these hot springs offer guests the chance to enjoy a cultural experience during their visit to the region. The cultural centre showcases a skilled ensemble of Rwandan traditional dancers and drummers, providing an extra cultural delight for visitors to the hot springs.

ALSO READ: The healing hot springs of Nyamyumba

Nyamyumba Hot Springs

The Nyamyumba hot springs, located in Gisenyi, Rubavu District, is just seven kilometres away from Gisenyi town.

This natural attraction is located near Lake Kivu and is frequently visited by the local community living nearby, who highly value the hot springs for their perceived healing and spiritual significance.

Visitors from diverse places go to Nyamyumba to experience the natural healing properties of the springs, seeking benefits such as improved blood circulation, stress reduction, and relief from skin irritations.

Gisenyi Hot Springs

The Gisenyi Hot Springs, situated on the eastern shore of Lake Kivu, are another great site. Just two kilometres from Bralirwa, a local brewery, these hot springs have smaller, well-defined vents emitting water at temperatures ranging from 70 to 75 degrees centigrade--perfect for boiling an egg in about 20 minutes.

ALSO READ: Bugarama natural hot tub

Purpose

It is worth mentioning that hot springs have been scientifically proven to contain numerous minerals that can effectively address various illnesses and complications, including muscle disorders, skin diseases, and infections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Travel Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With a rich composition encompassing sodium chloride, calcium phosphate, potassium chloride, lithium sulphate, calcium sulphate, magnesium chloride, and many other minerals boasting significant medicinal properties, individuals experience healing by immersing themselves in this mineral-rich water. The mixture of these minerals occurs as they enter the body during the water's therapeutic effects.

Hot springs serve as a tourist attraction site, drawing thousands of visitors who come to witness their natural beauty. Some may even choose to swim in the water or conduct experiments, such as boiling eggs.

Residents frequently visit the hot springs to enjoy a warm swim or experience what they believe to be the supernatural properties of the hot springs.