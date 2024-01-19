Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Devt of New Destinations Are Intended to Pave Way for More Private Sector Investments

16 January 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the development of new tourism destinations in various parts of Ethiopia are intended to pave the way for more private sector investments in expanding destinations and services.

The government of Ethiopia has been taking several measures to strengthen the tourism sector with a view to tapping the immense tourism potential of the nation.

The sector is also one the five key pillars of the country's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda.

Several tourism destination developments initiated by Prime Minister Abiy are also being underway in the country.

The premier said on social media today that the Dine for Sheger, Dine for Ethiopia and Dine for Generations investments in the sector are intended to pave the way for more private sector investments in expanding destinations and services.

"As tourism is one of the five key pillars of our economy, we recognize that the private sector plays a pivotal role," he added.

