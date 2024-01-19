Ethiopia: Annual Meeting of Ambassadors Deliberates On Flow of FDI to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Ambassadors and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia deliberated on the investment climate in the country, priority areas of the Government, incentives and challenges of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The annual meeting of Ethiopian ambassadors and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia is underway.

On the third day deliberation the ambassadors and senior officials of the Ministry exchanged views on issues related with investment.

They deliberated on the investment climate in the country, priority areas of the Government, incentives and challenges of FDI.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ethiopian Investment Commission Temesgen Tilahun and the legal advisor to the Commission Habtamu Simachew elaborated the significant legal and institutional reforms introduced under the Homegrown Economic Reform Policy.

Director General of Ethiopian Investment Holdings Abdurahman Tahir has also expounded the practical works done to make the Holdings open to foreign investors.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, who moderated the discussions expressed that the Homegrown Economic Reform policy has ameliorated the investment climate and liberalized many economic areas to foreign Investors.

Ambassador Mesganu also appreciated the success of 'Invest Ethiopia-2023' in attracting FDI and mentioned the necessity of making preparations in advance to organize a better event in 2024.

On their behalf, participants of the meeting reflected important practical lessons and challenges of FDI in Ethiopia.