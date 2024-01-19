Ethiopia: Ambassadors Striving to Attract Investment, Promote Tourism

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian ambassadors are reportedly exerting efforts to further attract investment and promote the country's tourism potential.

The ambassador stated that many investors are expressing interest in working in Ethiopia as a result of the lobbying and promotion they have been undertaking.

Ethiopia's ambassador to Canada, Fitsum Arega said big and capable Canadian companies have the desire to develop and invest in exploiting gold and potash in Ethiopia.

For instance, "recently one company with half a billion dollar worth of investment has concluded negotiation, and we expect it to embark on mining gold in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State. And we are also working on the potash, still negotiating."

Talking about tourism, he said, the vigorous development of tourist destinations across the country will increase tourist flow and revitalize the sector.

Ethiopia's ambassador to France, Mahlet Hailu said on her part that the embassy has been engaged in organizing various trade exhibitions to promote the country's investment potential.

She recalled also that French companies have visited Ethiopia in November 2023.

The embassy in France is working to attract more investment and tourism through building trade ties and disseminating information in different languages to promote tourist destinations, according to the ambassador.

"There are many places in our country that should be visited. In order to promote these places, the embassy is organizing various events in cooperation with Ethiopian Airlines and tour operators to lobby and engage in promotion works."

Ethiopia's Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker said the embassy had brought about 76 investors to Ethiopia as soon as the embassy was established.

He added that the embassy is introducing Ethiopia's comparative advantage by promoting cheap and clean energy, affordable human resource, strategic location; and many people are interested in visiting and working in Ethiopia.

The ambassador explained that the Government of Ethiopia has been taking several measures to strengthen the tourism sector with a view to tapping the immense tourism potential of the nation.

PM Abiy's project is a grand project, Jemal noted, adding that the old tourist destination sites are now weakened and Ethiopia has everything here with new taste and value.

Therefore, we have to strengthen and continue promoting the grand tourism destinations in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Jemal stated that the recent Ethiopian Airlines flight to Karachi, the capital of Pakistan, has helped to increase tourist flow as Pakistanis are now traveling to Africa, Asia, and Europe through Addis.

Besides its natural beauty, Ethiopia has 11 tangible and 4 intangible heritages registered by UNESCO.