Ethiopia Applying Various Mechanisms to Prevent Deforestation Through Coffee Plantation

Ethiopia is Africa's largest coffee producer and the world's fifth-largest exporter of Arabica coffee. Over six million farmers in Ethiopia are now engaged in coffee production. Among many agricultural products, Ethiopia's number one source of export revenue, generating about 30- 35 percent of the country's total export earnings, is coffee. All the coffee produced in Ethiopia is of the Arabica variety.

As of June 2020, Ethiopian Coffee Association (ECA) has 258 members, providing for more than 85% and 90% of the country's coffee export share in terms of value and volume, respectively.

However, according to the Ethiopian Tea and Coffee Authority (ETCA), Ethiopia, which is often cited as the country where coffee originated, has recently shown a decrease in coffee output and quality. One of the challenges is that the traditional coffee plants that have been cultivated for ages have simply suffered due to rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall patterns, and an increase in diseases and pests.

According to authority's data, Ethiopia's efforts to replace old coffee plants with new coffee seedlings demonstrate a proactive and forward-thinking approach to safeguarding Ethiopia's rich coffee heritage. It also underscores the importance of adaptation and resilience in the face of evolving agricultural landscapes. As the global coffee market continues to evolve, Ethiopia's commitment to innovation and sustainability sets an inspiring example for other coffee-producing countries.

The ETCA is offering a revolutionary program to replace outdated coffee plants with new coffee seedlings in a daring attempt to protect the country's renowned coffee sector.

Ethiopia has a great position to maintain its status as an internationally recognized leader in the coffee business and carry on its ages-old coffee plants replacement endeavor. The ETCA data shows that Ethiopians coffee industry, which supports the livelihoods of millions of farmers and contributes significantly to the country's economy.

These stumped coffee trees hold immense capacity for Ethiopia's coffee industry. By embracing innovative approaches and leveraging scientific research, the country aims to not only overcome the challenges posed by climate change and diseases but also enhance the overall quality and productivity of its coffee production.

Lead Executive of Coffee, Tea, and Spice Development at Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, Fekadu Deferes, told The Ethiopian Herald coffee trees lose their productivity as they age. Replanting coffee trees that have been aged by new coffee plants is one way that farmers are trying to boost the amount of produce they receive, he added.

As to him, over the past five years, the authority has concentrated on boosting output by removing and replacing aging coffee trees by new coffee seedlings more than 582,448 hectares of land were covered. Also, he mentioned that the replacement coffee tree is scheduled to be planted in its place this year, replacing the old one that now stands on 117,460 hectares of land will cover.

The challenges faced by coffee farmers, including climate change, diseases, and pests, which have threatened the sustainability of coffee plantations across the country. The ETCA approach involved analyzing key factors such as disease resistance, adaptability to varying altitudes, rainfall requirements, and the potential to produce high-quality coffee. Researchers also took into interpretation the socio-economic factors and cultural considerations of the coffee-growing communities.

To tackle these issues, the ETCA developed a comprehensive investigation to find substitute coffee plant varieties that would be able to adapt to the evolving environment, working with researchers in the field of agriculture. The study was carried out in several Ethiopian coffee-growing locations to gather information on how new coffee seedlings performed in varied conditions in old coffee trees as well as growing quickly.

The ETCA has ongoing a thorough approach that involves training farmers on how to grow and manage the coffee plants as well as offering them technical assistance. In order to help coffee farmers all throughout the country receive better seeds and seedlings, the authority has also cooperated with private and other concerned government entities.

By preparing farmers with the necessary skills, the ETCA envisions a sustainable coffee industry that can thrive in the face of changing environmental conditions. This initiative will not only secure the future of Ethiopia's coffee industry but also contribute to the socio-economic development of coffee-growing communities. Through revitalizing coffee plantations, the country can ensure a stable income for farmers, create employment opportunities, and uplift the overall living standards of the communities involved.

He stated that output production decreased as the coffee plants became older. Replanting coffee trees that have been aged by new coffee plants is one way that farmers are trying to boost the amount of produce they receive. He also mentioned that every coffee workshop has professional monitoring and assistance throughout operations.

He stated that to further improve coffee yield, wells are being excavated and new coffee plants are being prepared in areas where coffee trees were previously absent. He further stated that out of the 1.59 billion coffee seedlings intended for fermentation this year, 1.75 billion have already undergone this process.

According to the report, Europe is one of the largest importers of commodities linked to deforestation, including 50% of the world's coffee and 60% of all cocoa. These commodities alone accounted for over 25% of global tree cover losses from 2001 to 2015. With such a significant role in the market, the deforestation regulation aims to reduce the impact that products bought by EU citizens have on the world's forests and woodland areas.

Due to the replacement of coffee plants, the EU Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR) is a new EU initiative to limit deforestation caused by forestry and agricultural activities all over the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The replacement of old coffee trees does not contribute to deforestation; he clarified that farmers establish quickly developing coffee trees instead of removing them and not replacing all at once. Furthermore, farmers cultivate other shade trees in place of around the replacing old coffee trees to mitigate the impact of climate change.

He emphasized the ETCA's commitment to a sustainable and environmentally friendly approach. Also, he stated that the authority agrees with the European regulation prohibiting child labor and the deforestation of coffee trees, aligning with their vision of a green legacy.

He mentioned that the Green Legacy campaign program has been focused on the coffee sector, and since the campaign started, 1.25-1.39 billion coffee seedlings have been planted every year. Coffee cultivation contributes to preventing climate change by protecting the environment.

Forests in the western and southern parts of our country have been kept from deforestation and have survived to this day because of coffee there. Because of the presence of the forest, coffee still exists. A green legacy also has a great role in coffee cultivation, he said.

Ethiopia is embracing innovation and sustainability through ETCA's training programs, partnerships with researchers, and the distribution of better seeds and seedlings in order to combat diseases and climate change. Ethiopia's rich coffee tradition will continue to replace old coffee trees with new coffee plants to develop, strengthening local communities and promoting economic prosperity.