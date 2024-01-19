Malawians Continue to Mourn Veteran Politician Nelson Mwambungu

Tributes continue pouring for veteran politician, Nelson Mwambungu, who played a pivotal role in welcoming the country's first Head of State Kamuzu Banda in 1958.

The Chairperson for the Malawi Congress Party in the northern region, Kezzie Msukwa says the party is saddened over the passing of seasoned politician Nelson Mwambungu.

In a statement, Msukwa described the late veteran politician as a great patriot.

The burial for Mwambungu, who passed away on Wednesday, is scheduled for Saturday, January 20, 2024.

President of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Enock Chihana has extended his condolence to the family of late Mwambungu who until his death was Senior Advisor to the party president.

In his message of condolences to the bereaved family and relatives, Chihana says the late Mwambungu was a statesman and a freedom fighter who could put his life on the line to redeem Malawians from the autocratic and one party system of government.

"I have received the news of the death of honourable Nelson Mwambungu with great shock and deep sadness. Indeed, the disbelief and grief expressed by many at the news of his passing on are clear testimony of how people admired his spirit of patriotism an stalwart of democracy and rule of law as wheels of socioeconomic transformation

"He was a passionate devotee of economic liberalisation, pillar of gender equality, captain of social cohesion, strong defender of human rights and a faithful adherent of the Christian faith. He was truly unforgettable, and our party owes him an immense debt for his indelible work," said Chihana in his eulogy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chihana further described the late as ebullient and jovial with exceptional sense of humour, possessed a "limitless store of folktales and proverbs," as he effected positively every person with whom he came into contact.

Late Nelson Mwambungu was the longest serving member of AFORD.

He served as Regional Chairperson from 1993 to 2004.

He got arrested in 1992 and was released in 1993 together with other freedom fighters.

Mwambungu who started his political career in 1959 served as an MP for Karonga north during the MCP regime and a Councilor during the UDF administration.

Nelson Mwambungu has died at the age of 94 and will be laid to rest this coming Saturday at his home in Mwanjasi village.