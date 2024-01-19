Somalia: 'No Space for Mediation' - Mogadishu

There is no space for mediation with Ethiopia unless it retracts an "illegal" MoU signed with Somaliland on January 1, 2024, reads a statement from Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is a response to a statement from the AU Peace and Security Commission released yesterday, calling for dialogue between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu and recommending the deployment of High Representative Olesegun Obasanjo to mediate talks between the two parties as tensions in the Horn continue to climb.

The Somali government says it "welcomes" the AU's affirmation of Somalia's sovereign integrity, but refuses talks with Ethiopia until it retracts its land lease deal with breakaway Somaliland.

The Somali government is "ready to engage... [in] a mutually beneficial relationship that is grounded in international law that can lead to economic development and shared prosperity," according to the statement.