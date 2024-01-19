East Africa: Somali Government Releases Report On Latest Developments

Mogadishu — The government of Somalia issued a 12-point report on latest developments in the country.

1- The IGAD Regional Body which held its 42nd Summit in Kampala strongly supported the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Somalia, and in its communique has clearly slammed and nullified the illegal MoU signed between Ethiopia and Hargeysa administration of northern Somalia.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting in Mogadishu with the Director of the US Intelligence Agency of the CIA, William J. Burns, focusing on security cooperation between the two countries.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has said that the Kharijites Al Shabab terrorist and the Ethiopian government are both enemies who pose threat to the sovereignty and the existence of Somalia.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has held talks with military officials in Dhusamareeb focusing on how to complete the ongoing military operations to eliminate Kharijites Al Shabab in Galmudug areas.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received diplomatic credentials from the ambassadors of India, Japan, the Czech Republic and the Arab League, who were recently appointed to Somalia.

6- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has held talks with the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed Juma Al Rumaithi.

7- The Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, gave a speech at the Arab League Foreign Ministers Conference, saying actions taken by Ethiopia are a threat to the security of the region and the world at large.

8- The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Arab League have strongly condemned Ethiopia's interference in the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Somalia.

9- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt said that Ethiopia has become the source of conflict and instability in the region.

10- The states of Qatar and the UAE have supported the preservation of Somalia's sovereignty and the territorial integrity, following the unlawful MoU Ethiopia entered into with the Somaliland administration in northern Somalia.

11- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, together with ministers and MPs from the Northern Regions, said the illegal agreement Ethiopia signed with the Somaliland administration in northern Somalia is null and void.

12- Some of the traditional elders of the area of Sheikh Aware in the Northern regions have strongly opposed the aggression of Ethiopia against Somalia.

13- The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the brutal actions that targeted journalists working in Somaliland, after several journalists were arrested in Hargeysa.

14- The Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development of Somalia, Mr. Mohamud Abdirahman Farah (Beenebeene) held a meeting with investors from Qatar who visited Mogadishu.

15- The Minister of Health of Somalia and the Ambassador of India Ms. Namgya C. Khampa discussed full cooperation in the development of health in the two countries, and to provide training to Somali medical personnel.

16- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia Mr. Daud Aweis Jama has opened a training session for 30 employees of the technical department of the National Media in Mogadishu.

17- The Commander of the National Armed Forces Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin and the Commander of the Somali Police Force Brigadier General Sulub Ahmed Firin held a meeting with officials from the African Union Mission ATMIS, discussing on security cooperation..

18- The Commander of the Somali National Army, Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Mukhudin Addow visited the Turkisom training camp in Mogadishu to boost the morale of Somali forces who are undergoing military trainings.

19- The Somali community in the state of Ohio in the United States of America has gathered in a big meeting where they strongly opposed the Ethiopian government violation of the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Somalia.

20- More suspects accused of corruption charges have appeared at Mogadishu Court of Appeal. The suspects are officials who used to work with the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank.

21- Yusuf Hassan, who served in the Kharijites Al Shabab for 15 years, has surrendered to the Somali National Army in Baidoa.

22- The Somali National Army with the help of the Galmudug Daravish forces is carrying out military operations against the Kharijites Al Shabab in the south of Mudug region.