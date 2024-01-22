Namibia's President Geingob to Undergo Cancer Treatment

19 January 2024
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

President Hage Geingob was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month and will undergo treatment, his office said. He continues to carry on presidential duties.

Namibian President Hage Geingob was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the month and will undergo treatment, his office said Friday.

The presdincy did not provide details about his condition, but stated that he would continue to perform his duties.

"As part of regular annual medical examinations, the Presidency informed the Namibian public that the head of state was due for a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on 8 January 2024, which were followed up with a biopsy, of which the results revealed cancerous cells," the presidency statement said.

"On the advice of the medical team, President Geingob will undertake appropriate medical treatment to deal with the cancerous cells," the statement read.

Geingob, who is 82 years old, told the public in 2014 when he was prime minister that he had survived prostate cancer. He became president the following year.

Namibia is scheduled to conduct both presidential and parliamentary elections towards the end of 2024.

rm/lo (Reuters, AFP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.