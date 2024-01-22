Rwanda: University of Kigali Appoints Professor Felix Maringe As Deputy Vice Chancellor - Institutional Development, Research and Innovation

The Governing Body of the University of Kigali (UoK) has appointed Professor Felix Maringe, formerly DVC Academics at UoK as the Deputy Vice Chancellor - Institutional Development, Research and Innovation (DVC-IDRI). The appointment took effect on January 3, 2024.

Prof. Maringe has a remarkable research track record over a career spanning more than 30 years. He began his academic career at the University of Zimbabwe, before moving to the Bindura University of Science Education where he was the inaugural Dean of Education.

Under the supervision of Professor Nick Foskett, Prof. Maringe completed his doctoral degree in education in the area of higher education marketing in 2003. In 2004, he was recruited to teach on the PGCE programme at Southampton, United Kingdom. Notably, he was appointed Director of the Education Doctoral Programme, and replaced Professor Taylor as Director of the prestigious (Centre for Higher Education Management Policy at Southampton (CHEMPaS). He achieved promotion to the rank of Senior Lecturer at Southampton.

He was then recruited by the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) in Johannesburg, South Africa, as an Associate Professor in 2012 and confirmed as full professor in 2015. At WITS, Prof. Maringe was appointed Assistant Dean for Internationalisation and Partnerships between 2013 and 2018. In 2019, he was appointed Head of the WITS School of Education, working through the COVID period until the end of his tenure in 2022.

Prof. Maringe is a well-published scholar, with 122 outputs in the public domain, including 13 books, 12 commissioned reports, refereed journal articles, and book chapters. He has over 5,570 Google citations, an H-index of 32, and an i10 index of 56.

Throughout his career, he has won more than 15 competitive research grants. He is currently Editor-in-Chief of the prestigious Journal of Educational Studies based in South Africa. He has successfully supervised 31 doctoral students to completion and currently has two doctoral students who are almost completing their theses at Africa University in Zimbabwe and at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.