South Africa: Dricus Du Plessis - New UFC Middleweight Champion

21 January 2024
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Dricus Du Plessis has made history as the first South African to win at the World UFC Championship.

Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland in a fierce main event at UFC 297 at the Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada, on Sunday.

"Stillknocks" won by a split decision, with two of the score cards (48 -47) in his favour. His resilience proved just enough to unseat Strickland, who put up an impressive performance but still failed to prevent Du Plessis from relentlessly pressing forward.

However, the new middleweight world champion still has much respect for his opponent.

"You're one hell of a man, thank you for bringing out the best of me," Du Plessis told Strickland.

Strickland appeared guarded going into the last round, while Du Plessis, although seeming winded, was ready for the world title.

The fight ended with both competitors swinging for the fences in the closing stages - but the judges' score cards made Du Plessis the new reigning middleweight world champion.

