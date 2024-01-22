Mauritius: Pass Rate for 2023 Cambridge SC Exams Stands At 73,71 Percent for the Republic of Mauritius

The pass rate for the Cambridge School Certificate (SC) 2023 examinations for the Republic of Mauritius stands at 73,71% and a total of 12,919 students from Mauritius, Rodrigues and Agalega (5,368 girls and 4,154 boys) sat for the examinations.

The announcement was made, this afternoon, by the Director of the Mauritius Examinations Syndicate (MES), Mrs D. S. Thanacoody Soborun, during a press conference held at the MITD House in Phoenix. The Chairperson of the National Examinations Board (NEB), Professor Vassen Naeck, was also present.

Mrs Soborun recalled that the Kreol Morisien (KM) exams have been carried out for the first time for the SC exams by the NEB adding that students from the 'Academies' have also sat for the SC exams for the first time. She indicated that in Mauritius, 12,140 students sat for the SC exams, among whom 8,984 have passed (5,066 girls and 3,018 boys). For Rodrigues, 777 candidates were examined among whom 538 succeeded, which represents a pass rate of 69,24%.

Comparing the SC results in 2019 with those of 2023, the Director of the MES underlined that candidates performed better for the 2023 exams, with an increase of 2,78% in the pass rate. She recalled that Cambridge had applied a special consideration for the 2021 and 2022 exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She further highlighted that candidates have performed very well in several subjects namely Art and Design with a pass rate of 99,17%; Design and Technology (93,31%); Hindi (94,94%); Hindi Literature (100%); and Urdu (96,84%).

Speaking about the overall performance school-wise, Mrs Soborun observed that several colleges have obtained a 100% pass rate, including Queen Elizabeth College, Dr Maurice Curé State College, Droopnath Ramphul State College, Forest Side State Secondary School, GMD Atchia State College, Mahatma Gandhi Institute Moka, Rabindranath Tagore Secondary School, Royal College Curepipe, Royal College Port Louis, and Sodnac State Secondary School.

For his part, Professor Naeck underlined that out of the 188 school candidates who took part in the SC exams in KM in 2023, 181 were successful resulting in a percentage pass rate of 96,28%. He indicated that 10 school candidates achieved Distinction A+, 15 achieved Distinction A, and 129 achieved Credits B and C. The pass rate, he added, stands for 98% for girls and 93,75% for boys.

He lauded the collaboration between the University of Mauritius which is the awarding body, the MES, the Mauritius Institute of Education, and the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology which have contributed to the good progress in KM.