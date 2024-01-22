Zimbabwe: Exiled Kasukuwere Mocks Mnangagwa for Continued International Isolation

22 January 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

EXILED former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has mocked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for what he says is his continued isolation from the international community.

Kasukuwere said this on X, days after a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda where Mnangagwa seemed to have been pushed to the periphery of ongoing meetings.

Besides not having been given a chance to speak, Mnangagwa was placed to the furthest right in NAM's official photograph of member states and their leaders.

This would not have been the first time he was placed in the darkest corner at British King Charles III's inauguration.

"The isolation is real and we have no choice but to go back to the table. No one recognised the charade," said Kasukuwere.

The isolation is real and we have no choice but go back to the table. No one recognise the charade.-- Saviour Kasukuwere (@Hon_Kasukuwere) January 20, 2024

The charade Kasukuwere was referring to was Zimbabwe's August 2023 General Elections whose results are still being disputed.

Kasukuwere was barred from contesting on grounds he had not ordinarily been a resident of Zimbabwe, an issue raised by observer missions.

Delays in the provision of voting material in perceived opposition strongholds, voter intimidation by state-aligned Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) officers and a host of other matters combined to discredit the election.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) mismanagement of the election has maintained Zimbabwe's isolation despite Mnangagwa's deliberate re-engagement policy.

The Commonwealth still maintains Zimbabwe's human rights record has not been corrected while relations with the rest of Western countries remain cold.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.