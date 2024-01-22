Zimbabwe: Hundreds Show Up in Memory of Tuku

Five years down the line since veteran musician and national hero, Dr Oliver Mtukudzi breathed his last, his name is still household and it is far from extinction.

The recent marathon race and a music concert held at his homestead in Norton, his iconic Pakare Paye Arts Centre, yesterday was a testimony that the legend is still a force, even in death.

The marathon race was oversubscribed with 500 athletes from all over the corners of the country who paid US$20 to be a part of the event. This means in total the Mtukudzi family pocketed a staggering amount of US$10 000 in one day.

According to one of the marathon race organisers, Evonne Mudzingwa who spoke to The Herald Arts on the sidelines of the event said that they turned away 50 athletes after they reached their limit of 500.

"The name Mtukudzi is still a big name in our arts fraternity, despite having a short period of time to advertise about the marathon race, the subscriptions were overwhelming."

"In just a short period of time we have reached our limit of 500 athletes who subscribed for the race and we have turned away another 50 more who also wanted to run the race," she said.

The race was attended by big names in the arts sector and among them was Tichaona Mharadze who is a famous music promoter and a businessman based in Kadoma.

Mharadze told the press after he completed the 5km stretch marathon that he was happy to be part of the athletes who ran the race.

"I'm happy to be part of this marathon race, I have managed to complete my 5km race.

"Also I'm happy by the way the name Mtukudzi is still a respected name in the arts industry," he said.

The marathon race was formed in 2022 and since then it remains a popular event to be held in Norton annually. The recent race has managed to raise a staggering amount of US$10 000 which will help the family of the deceased to maintain the estate, in particular the Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

Daisy Mtukudzi said that she is happy with the support she is getting from Tuku's fans.

She said the money they have earned after the race will be used to maintain the legacy of the veteran musician.

"I'm super excited by the way our fans are continuing to support us, I promise that the legacy of the late will live forever," she said.

"With what we have earned, we are going to use it to extend the Pakare Paye Arts Centre and install state-of-the-art furniture so that it can remain an attractive place in our arts industry," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Daisy also clued about releasing the songs that were left by the late Dr Mtukudzi.

She promised the public that the Black Spirits band is working tirelessly in the studio to record unfinished songs.

"This year will be a historic year where we are going to see our Black Spirits Band releasing the songs that were left by the late Dr Mtukudzi."

"My late husband left so many unreleased songs in his library so this is right for them to be released," she said.

Veteran drummer cum musician Sam Mataure hailed the name Mtukudzi, and was happy with the turnout of fans.

"I am not surprised by the huge turnout of the fans who came to our event because I know that the name Mtukudzi is still a big name in the arts fraternity. I do not doubt that his name is still bigger than so many high profile artistes we have right now in Zimbabwe," he said.

Mataure also believes that if the Black Spirits band releases the songs of the late veteran musician it will make noise in the music industry and the songs may sell very well.

"The name Mtukudzi is still a household name and if the Black Spirits dare to release a new album I believe that the songs will make noise in our arts industry.

"Also the album can sell very well considering the fans who subscribed to attend this event today, they can do the same to the album," he said.