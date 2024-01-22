Zimbabwe: Gutu Mourns Philanthropist Shenjere

CHIMBEU 2 villagers under Chief Makore in Gutu district have been plunged into mourning following the death yesterday of well known philanthropist and senior citizen Mrs Pelina Shenjere at the age of 103.

Mrs Shenjere, who was born on April 5, 1920, died three months shy of her 104th birthday and will be buried today in Chimbeu village.

Family spokesperson Mr Alphonce Shenjere said they were not really mourning the passing on of Mrs Shenjere but celebrating the life of one of the most distinguished villagers in the district.

"Apart from her philanthropic work she was also a wise counsellor who taught people on the need to live healthy by eating traditional foods. She always emphasised that the secret to longevity was eating what your forebearers used to eat.

"A few years ago, we celebrated her 100th birthday and it was such a momentous occasion because not many people reach that age," said Mr Shenjere.

A villager Mr Tendai Mukono said the village would miss the wise counsel and the generosity of Mrs Shenjere who was loved by all residents in the area.

"She was an embodiment of wisdom and generosity and she will be greatly missed. Our village will be poorer without her," he said.