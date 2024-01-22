Tunisia: Local Elections - Infrastructure Upgrade in El Kantaoui At Core of Election Platforms

21 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Voters in the constitutency of El Kantaoui - the only election district in Hammam Sousse where the second round will be held - will cast their ballots on February 4. Two candidates, namely Nourhene Fradi and Aziz Ben Ahmed, are vying for local council seats.

Candidate Nourhene Fradi has her programme centered around the relaunch of blocked projects, the revamp of El Kantaoui port and decentralisation. She laid emphasis on the need to adopt modern coastline surveillance methods.

Fellow candidate Aziz Ben Ahmed undertook to develop leisure infrastructure in El Kantaoui, upgrade roads and public transport and create a local market.

Increased public-private partnerhip and the digitisation of the public services is also at the heart of the candidate's electoral platform.

Candidates Latifa Morjène, Mohamed Said, Mohamed Hédi Kadr, Fatma Brahem and Béchir Msakni won local council seats in the first round of December 24 elections.

