Tunisia: Third South Summit - G77 Plus - FM Has Talks With Heads of Participating Delegations

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar on Sunday held talks with a number of heads of participating delegations, on the sidelines of his participation in the Third South Summit - G77 Plus in Kampala, Uganda.

The minister held talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, focusing notably on the long-standing relations binding the two countries, as well as on ways to scale up cooperation in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.

The two ministers also exchanged views on issues on the Summit agenda.

Ammar pointed out that Tunisia commends the efforts exerted by Cuba during its presidency of the G77 to defend the concerns and interests of the countries of the South in the various UN forums.

The Cuban Minister renewed for his part, his gratitude to Tunisia for its participation in the last Havana Summit and its continued support for the United Nations General Assembly resolutions calling for an end to the blockade imposed on his country.

The two sides also discussed the war in Gaza, regretting the failure of the international community to put an end to the attacks and crimes committed against the Palestinian people for over 100 days. Crimes that remain unprosecuted, in accordance with international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, they said.

They warned that the policy of "double standards" applied in dealing with such aggression risks undermining the values and principles on which the UN is based.

The Cuban minister also invited his Tunisian counterpart to pay a working visit to Cuba to continue bilateral talks.

The FM further held talks with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, during which they affirmed willingness to give a fresh impetus to relations of friendship and cooperation, by exchanging visits and exploiting opportunities for economic partnership.

The two ministers discussed the situation in the Middle East and the need to step up international efforts to stop the attacks against Gaza and put an end to the occupation.

Besides, Ammar conferred with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan and with the special envoy of the Emir of Kuwait Tarek Mohamed Al-Banai.