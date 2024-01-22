Kenya: Face Me Directly, Moses Kuria Dares Mt Kenya Leaders Embroiled in Succession Politics

Nairobi — Public Service, Performance and Delivery Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has dared leaders from the Mount Kenya region to face him directly.

In a coded message shared on his X app account, Kuria called on them to forfeit regional politics and instead engage him at the national level.

"You cannot be declared an Olympic Swimming Champion for swimming in a bathtub. Oh, ye angling for regional supremacy, come and face me in the open Indian Ocean that is the great Republic of Kenya," he posted.

Kuria's remarks come hot on the heels of a protracted debate among a section of leaders from the area who are embroiled in arguments over replacing deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as the de facto political leader of Mount Kenya ahead of the next general elections.

A section of politicians from the region led by Muranga'a Senator Joe Nyutu had last week endorsed Kiharu lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro to succeed Gachagua as president William Ruto's deputy in 2027, sentiments that have since sparked a heated debate among leaders from the region.

"We need somebody who can be able to make friends across the region. We are saying Ndindi Nyoro is the guy that will save the president in 2027," said Nyutu.

The arguments have seemingly not sat well with the deputy president and his allies who have since dismissed the talks as ill motivated, vowing not to be dragged into the debate.

"And let me say for the avoidance of doubt, I have only one focus as deputy president. These other people chasing some other issues, I am not there even if you make noise and attempt to demoralize me," Gachagua stated.