Rwanda Wins First Game At Cahb African Men's Championship

22 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Debutants Rwanda won their first match ever in the CAHB African Men's Championship after finishing the group stages with a commendable 36-25 victory over Zambia at Cairo Indoor Stadium, Egypt on Sunday.

Anaclet Bagirishya's men were off their peak and had a stumbling start to the continental handball campaign, losing the first two fixtures to Group B rivals Cape Verde and DR Congo.

Their most recent defeat came at the hands of DR Congo (38-20) on Friday, January 19.

Against Zambia, Rwanda started the game well, dominating the first half with a 18-12. Zambia tried to narrow the lead in the second half but Rwanda managed to maintain the momentum, and took it with 18-13, hence taking home with a 36-25 victory.

Despite the win, Rwanda was not able to advance through the knockout stages after finishing third in Group A ahead of bottom-placed Zambia while Cape Verde and DR Congo progressed to the knockouts.

This means that Rwanda and Zambia will have to meet 6 other teams from other groups that have not yet reached the 1/4 in the competition called "President Cup", which is played by teams that failed to qualify for knockout stages.

The 26th edition of the CAHB African Men's Championship serves as a qualification event not only for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games but also for the 2025 World Men's Handball Championship.

