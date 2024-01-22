Rwanda: APR Women Off to Winning Start in Volleyball League

Sunday, January 21

Women

APR 3-0 EAUR

RRA 3-0 Ruhango

Police 3-0 EAUR

APR women volleyball club collected the opening two wins as they powered past Ruhango Volleyball Club and East African University Rwanda (EAUR) women Volleyball Club 3-0 sets apiece to finish the first phase held in Huye District leading the way.

The army side started their league campaign on Saturday, beating Ruhango in three straight sets 25-14, 25-18 and 24-26 and before handing newcomers EAUR a defeat on the same set score (25-19, 25-14 and 25-15) on Sunday.

"It is always good to start with a win. We played with discipline and determination," APR assistant coach Yvette Igihozo Cyuzuzo said in a post-game interview.

"Now we need to quickly shift focus on our next phase. "We are taking it one by one at a time."

In other matches Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) started their title defense with two comfortable victories over IPRC-Kigali (3-0) and Ruhango Volleyball Club (3-0) while Police Women Volleyball club beat EAUR women 3-0 and IPRC Kigali 3-0.

The men's league also opened in the weekend with 'unstoppable' Police starting where they stopped last season as they began their title defense with a win over IPRC-Kigali in three straight sets.

Elsewhere, Kepler got off to a winning start to the campaign as they beat Kirehe 3-0.