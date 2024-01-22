Zimbabwe: Ed Branson, Neville Mutsvangwa Among Fortune Africa's Top 50 Influential People

Pan African Magazine, Fortune Africa, has listed religious leader and businessman Prophet Ed Branson as the second most influential African following his vast efforts in deepening ties between the continent and the United States of America.

The magazine, which is one of Africa's leading media consultancy firms, providing in-depth business reportage and analysis cutting across 53 African countries has also recognised the illustrious Mumba Money Africa chairperson, Neville Mutsvangwa among its list of the top 50 most influential Africans 2023/2024.

According to the magazine, the ranking is based on the impact, influence, and achievements of the individuals in their respective fields and domains and recognised Prophet Branson's influence in Africa and the USA.

"Ambassador Dr Edd Branson is the Chairman of the AfriUSA Business Initiative. He is an investor and citizen diplomat, working towards fostering economic development and diplomatic relations between Africa and the United States," revealed Fortune Africa.

In a comment, Prophet Branson who is also the leader of Jesus Generation International Ministries (JGIM) said he remains keen to explore opportunities that put Zimbabwe on the global map in both trade and philanthropic work.

"Our efforts remain to foster the growth of trade and economic development for our country Zimbabwe and mother Africa wielding strong ties with other continents that are beneficial on the global market, at the same time uplifting the lives of other African people," said Prophet Branson.

His philanthropic work has earned him several accolades including being Ambassador to the United Nations by the World Habitat Ambassadors Foundation.

The list which is topped by Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu, who made history by becoming the first female president of the country in 2021, further recognised Mutsvangwa as one of Zimbabwe's thought leaders in the global financial arena.

"Neville Mutsvangwa is the Chairman of Mumba Money International, a financial institution operating in 10 countries. He has played a vital role in the growth and development of the money transfer sector," commented the magazine.

In financial conversations, Mutsvangwa champions the strengthening and expansion of African trade through economic and financial independence.

Established in 2015, Mumba Money is a leading international money transfer agency dedicated to providing safe and reliable services to individuals and businesses across the globe.

Among other Zimbabweans listed by Fortune Africa is media and communication practitioner, Ndanatsiwa Tagwirei whose significant role in shaping public discourse on environmental issues, mining and promoting effective communication has earned her a spotlight in the prestigious magazine.