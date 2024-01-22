Tunisia: Tunis 2 - 20 Candidates in Run-Off Local Council Elections

22 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty candidates are standing in the run-off elections for local councils in Tunis 2, the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) announced.

The run-off local elections in Tunis 2 will be held in 10 constituencies under 9 municipal councils. For each of the 10 constituencies, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will vie for the local council for their region.

The list of candidates includes Aida Bounaouara and Bechir Ben Ammar (Taib M'hiri, Goulette), Mohamed Ben Hamouda and Nejib Kassa (Carthage Birsa, Carthage), Rahhal Ben Slama and Wiem Saidani (Bhar Lazreg, Marsa) and Hassan Chaouali and Saifeddine Ben Ammar (west Kram, Kram).

It also includes Ridha Mjari and Taoufik Ben Guiadha (Al Intilaka neighbourhood, Omrane Al-Ala), Marouene Ben Chikha and Badii Jelassi (Ksar Bortal, Bardo), Amanallah Jebali and Rym Saâd (north Bardo, Bardo), Wafa Barket Dabki and Wajdy Mejri (Attahrir 1, Attahrir), Hedi Douzi and Samir Bouazzi (Manar 1, Menzeh) and Hichem Omrane and Fatma Naffat (El Omrane elaala, El Omrane).

The board of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) validated the final results of the first round of the local elections held on December 24, 2023, at the end of its meeting on Saturday, after the deadlines for appeals and ruling on them had expired, said ISIE President Farouk Bouasker.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday evening, he added that the board had validated the previously announced results, with the exception of three local constituencies in the governorates of Sidi Bouzid and Tunis.

Bouaskar also announced that the run-off will take place on Sunday, February 4. He added that the election campaign, involving 1,558 candidates vying for membership of 224 local councils, will begin on January 21.

4 million 181 thousand 871 voters will cast their ballots in the February 4 run-off.

