Kenya: Raila Odinga Dismisses Dissension Claims in Azimio

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila has dismissed claims of dissension and division within the coalition.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Maweni Water Project to Manda Primary school in Lamu, Odinga stated that the outfit is intact and in no danger of collapse.

“I want to dispel any rumor that is being spread by irresponsible media. There is no danger of Azimio collapsing anytime soon,“ he stated.

He was reacting to an article in a local daily that claimed that the outfit had called for a crisis meeting in the wake of emerging cracks.

While rubbishing the reports, Odinga averred that only a few renegade Azimio Members of Parliament had left the coalition to work with President William Ruto’s administration.

“We don’t want the media to spread unnecessary and irresponsible propaganda. Azimio has remained intact except a few members of parliament who decided to take a walk. There is no dissension,” he stated.

He however acknowledged that the coalition’s leadership sometimes had differences of opinions on an array of issues, a factor he termed as normal in any other outfit.

Azimio had in October been thrown into jitters following Odinga’s remakes that hinted towards passing the button to his two-time deputy presidential candidate Kalonzo Musyoka for the 2027 state house race, a factor he would refute days later.

This did not however sit well with some quotas in the opposition outfit.