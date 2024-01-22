Kenya Power Announces Network Maintenance in 3 Regions

Nairobi — Kenya Power was set to undertake network maintenance in three regions on Monday as part of efforts to optimize the grid.

The exercise was scheduled to run from 8am to 5pm in parts of Nairobi, South Nyanza and Mt Kenya regions.

Within the Nairobi region, affected areas include Kitengela area, Korompoi, Sucos, Oltoroto, RAF University, Isinya Feeds, Reds Ranch in Kajiado County.

In South Nyanza, the exercise will affect Gesima, Mochenwa, Riyabe, Nyagachi, Esani, Karantini, Nyamakoroto, Mosombeti, Enchoro, Royal Media, Riamanoti, Matunwa Tea, Matutu in Kisii County, from 9 am to 4pm.

In Kisii County, technicians will work on power lines linking Kisii University, Mwembe, Jogoo and Bobaracho between 8.30 am and 10.30am.

Within the Mt Kenya region where the exercise was set to run from 9am to 5pm,, Kenya Power listed parts of Nyeri County including Muruguru, Kiamuiru, Kandara, Marua, Kirimara, Fk Resort, WA Kuguru, Githiru and Gwa Kigera.