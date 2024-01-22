Africa: Blinken Launching Four-Nation Africa Trip

22 January 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet Monday with Cape Verde Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva, as the top U.S. diplomat begins a four-nation tour in Africa.

Blinken's itinerary also includes a visit to Porto da Praia, which received funding for modernization efforts from the U.S. government's Millenium Challenge Corporation, and attending an Africa Cup of Nations football match between Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said ahead of the trip that Blinken would emphasize U.S. infrastructure investment in Africa as a way to "boost two-way trade, create jobs at home and on the continent, and help Africa compete in the global marketplace."

Molly Phee, assistant secretary of state for African affairs, praised Cape Verde ahead of Blinken's visit, calling the country "a terrific democracy."

Blinken's trip also includes stops in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Angola.

Phee said in Ivory Coast, Blinken's agenda will include discussing the security situation in the region.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.