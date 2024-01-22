Africa: Ruthless Bafana run riot over Namibia

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa were unstoppable as they defeated Namibia 4-0 in their second group game of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 against Namibia at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.

South Africa started pilling up pressure from the start of the game and created chances in the early stages of the game.

The pressure yielded result with just 9 minutes into the game as the ball hit the hands of a Namibian defender for a penalty. The decision was overlooked initially but after consulting the VAR, Referee Youcef Gamouh awarded the penalty.

Percy Tau showed up again but got it right this time for South Africa from the spot. He gave goalkeeper Lloyd Junior Kazapua no chance as he hit the ball into the low right corner of the net in the 14th minutes.

South Africa increased their tally 9 minutes later. Thapelo Morena showed great skillset after locating Themba Zwane with a pass to finish off a great team goal with a shot into the right side of the net.

With 5 minutes to end of the first half, Themba Zwane made it 3-0. This time, it was a solo effort from the forward who dribbled through the Namibian defense to score.

Even after going up 3-0 at half time, Hugo Broos’ men continued pilling pressure in the second half.

Thapelo Maseko added the fourth goal after leaving goalkeeper Lloyd Junior Kazapua helpless with his effort which ended up in the net.

South Africa will play Tunisia next in their last group game at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Wednesday, January 24 with hopes of qualifying.

MATCH FACTS:

● South Africa have won a CAF Africa Cup of Nations game by a four goals margin for the first time ever. Namibia are the only team against whom the Bafanas Bafanas have scored at least four goals in the same AFCON encounter (twice – 4-1 in February 1998 and 4-0 tonight).

● Namibia have conceded at least four goals in five of their 11 CAF Africa Cup of Nations games, registering an average of 2.5 goals conceded per game in the competition, the highest ratio for a country appearing in more than one AFCON edition.

● South Africa have scored at least three goals in the first half of the same CAF Africa Cup of Nations game for the second time ever, after 16 February 1998 against… Namibia (four goals scored by Benni McCarthy, 4-1 at the end).

● After missing his attempt from the spot against Mali on 16 January, Percy Tau have scored the first penalty goal for South Africa at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations since Opta began to collect these data (2010). This is also the first such goal conceded by Namibia in the competition over this period.

● Themba Zwane (34 years and 171 days) has become the oldest player to score a goal for South Africa at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations. The midfielder has also become the third oldest player to score a brace in the competition in the 21st century, behind Ahmed Hassan (34y 268d) with Egypt v Cameroon in January 2010 and Mickaël Poté (34y 274d) with Benin v Ghana in June 2019.

● Thapelo Maseko (20 years and 71 days) has become the youngest player to score a goal for South Africa at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, breaking the previous record held by Benni McCarthy (20 years and 96 days) against… Namibia on 16 February 1998.

Evidence Makgopa (South Africa) has played 19 aerial duels against Namibia tonight (6 won), the highest number at the same CAF Africa Cup of Nations game since Steve Mounié (22) with Benin v Cameroon in July 2019. This is also the highest tally for a player who has been subbed off before the end of the game since Opta began to collect these data (2010)