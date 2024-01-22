Kenya: Much of Jaramogi's Efforts Have Gone Unappreciated - Raila Odinga

21 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Opposition leader Raila Odinga has said much of the work done by his late father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga has not been appreciated.

Raila said Jaramogi did so much to uplift the lives of many Kenyans but little attention has been given to his accomplishments.

He said as a teacher, Jaramogi valued education.

"There is another aspect of Jaramogi which has not been appreciated, Jaramogi the teacher," Raila recalled on Friday when the family held an event to mark the 30th anniversary since the death of the country's first Vice President.

His aim was to ensure so many people get education and he went out of his way to finance the education of many Kenyans, Raila said.

"At the time he died, there was 54 children in different stages of education whom he was sponsoring," he told a gathering in Kisumu.

To continue with the legacy of his father, the family resolved to mobilize funds under a foundation established in Jaramogi's honour to support the children.

"Through the Foundation we raised funds and ensured the sponsored students remained in school. Those days there was no CDF to offer bursary," he said.

Raila further noted that his father airlifted students to China, Russia and India to pursue different courses.

He described his father as a versatile character, but who remained simple often electing to put on shorts.

Raila said his father was a strict disciplinarian.

"He treated us like ordinary peasant children, taking us to public schools in the rural village," he said.

Several leaders and scholars who attended the anniversary celebrations described Jaramogi as a leader who had a big heart.

