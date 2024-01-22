Kenya: Rigathi Urges Central Region to Unite, Says 'Scheme' to Divide the Bloc Will Fail

Kiambu — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Mt Kenya leaders to unite, shun divisive politics and promote greater participation of the youth in productive socio-economic activities.

Speaking at Kiambu Golf Club on Saturday night during a thanksgiving ceremony for golf champion Michael Karanga, the Deputy President said there was a political scheme to divide the Mt Kenya region voting bloc.

He, however, said the schemers will not succeed in their mission as he asked the leaders to focus on development and socio-economic growth of the people.

"I urge the leaders to be united and focused. Those scheming to divide the region should know that the people of Mt Kenya are intelligent and are aware of what is happening. Those seeking to divide us are enemies of the region. Our relevance in national leadership lies on our unity. We know what disunity and divisive politics did us in 1992 and 1997 elections," he added.

Accompanied by tens of MPs from the region, who declared to rally behind him, Mr Gachagua asked the leaders to be united by the vision of a strong and prosperous community.

Embarrassing all

Gachagua said he had embraced all leaders across the political divide irrespective of how they campaigned or voted in the 2022 General Election.

"Elections are over, let us the close debate on who voted where because nobody was wrong in making his/her political choice. Let us not remind people where they voted because that is null. President William Ruto and I decided to move on and unite the people. The region is united behind President William Ruto; the people want development and a conducive environment for their businesses," he stated.

Leaders present were area MP Waithaka Machua, Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa, Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha, Kiambaa MP Njuguna Kawanjiku, Alice Ng'ang'a (Thika Town), Engineer John Kiragu (Limuru), Kamande Mwafrika (Roysambu), MejjaDonk Gathiru (Embakasi Central), members of East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Kanini Kega and Maina Karobia, MCAs among other leaders.

Others were the Chairpersons of Kenya Airports Authority Caleb Kositany and Kenya Golf Union Phillip Ochola.

"During the 2022 campaigns we said it was President Ruto ten years without a break and the same for DP Gachagua. I urge my colleagues in the Mt Kenya region that we focus on development and success of the President not succession of leadership, let us stop the politics and internal wrangles," said EALA Member Karobia.

Kingpin

MP Ng'ang'a of Thika Town constituency said: "There is always one leader at a time. We are fine with DP Gachagua's leadership".

She condemned attempts to divide the region through intercounty politics adding that it was disrespectful to start succession politics at a time President Ruto and DP Gachagua were only one year in office.

Relating to sports, the Deputy President said that the government is transforming the sector and for talent to be an income generating activity.

He said the organiser of the event, 28-year-old Michael Karanga, was a testimony of the bottom up economic transformation model as he has risen from a caddy at Ndumberi Golf Club to a world champion.

"Karanga is a testimony of the bottom-up having risen from a caddy to a world champion in golfing. We are here because we support sports and as a government we [are] committed to developing sports and the digital highway. We are also nurturing talents. Let us assist the young people by making sure that they are busy and engaging in creative activities such as sports," said the DP.

Karanga is the fourth top amateur golfer in Africa and 74th in world amateur rankings.

On the country's state of the economy, the Deputy President asked Kenyans to be patient with President Ruto's efforts to revive the economy.

He said the economy has improved since President Ruto took over the Presidency.

"Relax and be patient. When you buy a company that is leaping it cannot recover in one day. It takes time. President Ruto inherited a beaten economy. We are not complaining because it is our work to fix. Please work hard and things will get better as we move along," said the DP. - DPPs