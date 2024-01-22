Kenya: Ministry of Health Activates Donor Registration Drive to Replenish Blood Banks

21 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has launched a donor registration drive in a bid to replenish the country's blood banks.

Afya House activated the campaign on its social media pages on Saturday days after Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha named President William Ruto's daughter, Charlene, its Ambassador for blood donation initiatives.

"When you donate, you cultivate a culture of compassion and hope. Your selfless act becomes a lifeline for someone in need. Be a hero - roll up your sleeves and give the gift of life through blood donation," MoH stated.

Afya House urged Kenyans to register on the ministry's self-service portal: portal.health.go.ke.

Charlene Ruto is set to work with Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority and other strategic partners to support blood donation campaigns.

"From time to time collaborate with the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority or partner in blood-related events including public education and resource mobilization," the CS indicated in a letter announcing Charlene's appointment.

Nakhumicha cited Charlene's efforts to raise awareness and advocacy for blood donations.

"The Ministry of Health recognizes and appreciates your selfless contribution to Kenya through your consistent blood donation, and advocacy," the CS stated.

