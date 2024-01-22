Kenya: Gachagua Ally Claims Pact for Ruto to Reciprocate Support

Nairobi — East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member Maina Karobia has claimed the existence of a deal for President William Ruto to reciprocate support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Karobia who spoke in the company of the Deputy President suggested the two leaders have a deal similar to the 2012 pact between Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto.

His assertion, despite there being no public reference of the deal, comes at a time Gachagua is facing a challenge from a section of lawmakers within the Mt Kenya region.

Kiharu lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro has emerged as a possible challenger for Gachagua who was handpicked to be the ruling party's deputy presidential flagbearer despite indications that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki emerged as the preferred candidate during a conclave by senior UDA politicians.

Jostling over the running mate slot saw Kindiki skip an event to unveil Gachagua with the then Tharaka Nithi Senator announcing that he would take a break from politics.

"During the 2022 campaigns we said it was President Ruto ten years without a break and the same for DP Gachagua. I urge my colleagues in the Mt Kenya region that we focus on development and success of the President not succession of leadership, let us stop the politics and internal wrangles," Karobia said on Saturday.

Karobia was speaking at Kiambu Golf Club night during a thanksgiving ceremony for golf champion Michael Karanga during an event that brought together several leaders form the region including area MP Waithaka Machua, Kiambu Senator Karungo Thanglwva, Klambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha and Kiambaa MP Njuguna Kawaniiku.

Supremacy battle

The simmering conflict between Nyoro, 38, and DP Gachagua has threatened to divide the region considered a crucial bloc for any leader eyeing the country's presidency.

Nyoro-allied leaders and those backing Gachagua have engaged in a supremacy battle over who the Mt Kenya Kingpin should be.

Speaking at the Kiambu event, Gachagua made no reference to Karobia's assertion instead urging leaders in the region to shun divisive politics.

He claimed that there was a scheme to divide the Mt Kenya region voting bloc.

Gachagua, however, said the schemers will not succeed in their mission as he asked the leaders to focus on development and socio-economic growth of the people.

"Those scheming to divide the region should know that the people of Mt Kenya are intelligent and are aware of what is happening," he said.

"Those seeking to divide us are enemies of the region. Our relevance in national leadership lies on our unity. We know what disunity and divisive polities us in 2992 and 1997 elections did."