Kenya: ECD Teachers Seek to Delink From Counties Due to Poor Wages

21 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Early Childhood Development (ECD) teachers are calling for delinking from counties, citing poor terms of service and a lack of retirement benefits.

The Kenya Union of Pre-Primary Education Teachers (KUNOPPET) National Chairman, Lawrence Otunga, said that the devolved units have skewed the ECD scheme of service as the wages are not the same.

He even maintained that some counties have refused to allocate money for the teachers' scheme of service.

"We will launch a nationwide campaign to compel county government to surrender pre-primary teachers to TSC. They should only remain with infrastructural development," he said.

They now want the devolved units to roll out uniform salaries for all the pre-primary teachers in the country as they undertake critical similar functions in the countries.

The Council of Governors had on Friday faulted the Presidential Working Party on Education reforms that recommended that pre-primary teachers be reverted back to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) as opposed to its devolution currently.

"Having gone through the full report, its recommendations and negative impact it possesses to devolution, we reject in totality the recommendations by the working party on education as it undermines basic structure and framework," said a statement by COG.

Currently, pre-primary teachers earn between Sh9,420 and Sh38,380 based on their level of educati

