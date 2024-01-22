Kenya's Diplomatic Relations With Sister States Solid - Mudavadi

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed reports of worsening diplomatic relations between Kenya and her neighbours as misleading.

Mudavadi who doubles up as the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary said President William Ruto's administration remains committed to strengthening ties with sister States in the region.

Speaking when he accompanied President Ruto to a church service in Teso on Sunday, Mudavadi pleaded with the media to stop what he described as misrepresentation of facts on the ties between Kenya and her East African Community counterparts.

"Kenya is not at war with any of its neighbors. Infant, our President William Ruto is on the front line to restore peace and stability in this region," he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary noted that the simmering political situation in the countries in the Horn of Africa also poses threat to the country's stability thus Kenya's involvement in peace-building.

He said Kenya will resolve any differences which arise with her neighbours through diplomatic channels.

"There is no problem with our neighbours in so far as Kenya is concerned and if there are any issues they are normally solved diplomatically," Mudavadi asserted.

Mudavadi's remarks come weeks after he reached out to Tanzanian Foreign Minister January Makamba after the country's civil aviation authority moved to block Kenya Airways flight into the country over Kenya's refusal to grant Air Tanzania authorization for cargo operations.

Tanzania cargo operations

Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) rescinded the decision after Kenya granted Air Tanzania the Fifth Freedom Traffic Right for all cargo services.

Kenya has also been caught up in a tiff with Uganda over licensing of the county's oil firm to handle fuel imports.

The Yoweri Museveni-led nation has sued Kenya at the East African Court of Justice over the disagreement.

It is not yet clear if the matter has been resolved.

Nairobi also came under attack from Congo after Congolese politicians who were critical of President Felix Tshisekedi, including M23 leaders, hosted a press conference in Nairobi.

Congo's opposition leaders announced the formation of the Congo River Alliance on December 15, 2023, in last minute attempt to unseat Tsishekedi generating anger from Kinshasa.