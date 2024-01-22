Tanzania: Kilimanjaro International Marathon Launched in Moshi

KILIMANJARO: THE 22nd edition of the Kilimanjaro International Marathon was launched over the weekend in Kilimanjaro, indicating the day for the great sporting event is approaching.

Speaking during the launching on behalf of the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Nurdin Babu, the Regional Administrative Secretary, Tixon Nzunda, commended the organisers of the race for the progress it has made since its establishment, as well as its contribution in promoting sports tourism and the economy of Moshi and Kilimanjaro Region in general.

"We are proud of the Kilimanjaro International Marathon as it has been one of the biggest international events in this region which brings together more than 12,000 participants and a similar number of spectators from more than 50 countries, all of whom are potential tourists," he said.

Nzunda added that no other competition has so far matched the Kilimanjaro Marathon in terms of its results in promoting the economy of the region and that of the nation as well.

He further noted that there is a great need for all sports stakeholders and business communities to work closely to ensure that the international marathon continues to exist for a good future in promoting sports as well as the economy of the nation and its people.

"We have been organising the marathon for 22 years now and the business community will agree with me that usually during this race season, various types of businesses in the region including hotels, lodges and guest houses, continue to be busy during the entire period of the event," he said.

"I call on all traders to consider the quality of their products as well as the services they will provide to visitors to ensure that visitors get value for money during their stay in the town." Furthermore, he congratulates all the sponsors of the eagerly awaited race, a 21km half marathon, and 5 km fun run for their great contribution to making the event successful and sustainable.

On her part, the Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) Northern Zone Manager, Neema Patrick said they have been proud to be the main sponsor of the event for the past 22 years through its product the Kilimanjaro Premium lager, making the institution one of the longterm event sponsors.

"This event continues to contribute a lot in promoting tourism sector and the Tanzanian culture in general, it is due to these facts that, TBL has set aside 28m/- for cash prizes, whereby the first winners in both men and women's categories will be awarded 5m/- each," she said.

She called upon potential participants of the race this year, to register early enough to avoid inconveniences that arise with late registration, whereby she said that, the registration process is already underway through the event's website.

The Tigo Northern Zone Manager, Daniel Mainoya said that the mobile phone company was happy to be part of the Kilimanjaro Marathon family, an event that has built a great reputation in the sports arena around the world in recent years.

"We are very happy to be sponsors of the Tigo Half Marathon race for the ninth year in a row. Tigo Half Marathon involves more than 6,000 participants at a time including some of Africa's prominent runners and that's why Tigo has increased the value of prizes in this category," he noted.

The Kilimanjaro International Marathon is scheduled to be flagged off on Sunday, February 25 this year at the Moshi Cooperatives University (MoCU).