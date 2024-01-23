Kenya: Govt Seeks Public Input on the Draft Healthcare Fund

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has invited comments on the draft Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) Regulations of 2024.

According to a public notice from Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, the public has until February 9th, 2024, to submit their views through virtual and physical meetings.

Interested persons are required to submit written comments on the draft regulation as well as an impact statement in a format displaying their name, regulations clause, issue of concern, justification, and recommendation.

Nakhumicha lauded the Court of Appeal's Friday decision to lift an order suspending the implementation of the SHIF Act, which is set to replace the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Act.

In the new changes, Kenyans will be deducted 2.75 percent of their gross earnings from the current range of Sh150 and Sh1,700.

Through this, the CS added that Kenyans will receive equal and affordable access to health, regardless of whether they suffer from common illnesses, accidents, chronic conditions, or critical illnesses.