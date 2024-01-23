Kenya: Govt Seeks Public Input on the Draft Healthcare Fund

22 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Future Kyuma

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has invited comments on the draft Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) Regulations of 2024.

According to a public notice from Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, the public has until February 9th, 2024, to submit their views through virtual and physical meetings.

Interested persons are required to submit written comments on the draft regulation as well as an impact statement in a format displaying their name, regulations clause, issue of concern, justification, and recommendation.

Nakhumicha lauded the Court of Appeal's Friday decision to lift an order suspending the implementation of the SHIF Act, which is set to replace the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Act.

In the new changes, Kenyans will be deducted 2.75 percent of their gross earnings from the current range of Sh150 and Sh1,700.

Through this, the CS added that Kenyans will receive equal and affordable access to health, regardless of whether they suffer from common illnesses, accidents, chronic conditions, or critical illnesses.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.