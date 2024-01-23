Rwanda: 'Side By Side' Exhibition to Showcase East African Women's Art

Impundu Arts Center, a local art curation house, is set to host the "Side by Side" group exhibition from February 3 to 18 to provide a platform for women artists, enhancing their visibility in the art world.

The two-week art exhibition will take place at Niyo Arts Center located in Kacyiru.

Since its establishment in 2022, Impundu Arts Center has been instrumental in providing support to women artists, facilitating the showcase of their works through the curation of both solo and group exhibitions.

The center's inception was inspired by an absence of Rwandan female role models, creating a platform for young women to learn from and be inspired by the achievements of their artistic counterparts.

Curated by Jemima Kakizi, the exhibition will bring together eight women artists from six East African countries namely hosting nation Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

The featured artists include Kanyange Louise (Rwanda), Nadia Wamunyu (Kenya), N. J. Solana (Burundi), Tsega Zewde Rago (Ethiopia), Doreen Mueni (Kenya), Lincka Lydie (Rwanda), Happy Robert (Tanzania) and Florence Nanteza (Uganda).

"Side by Side, aims to celebrate diversity, unity, and the collective strength that emerges from shared experiences," Kakizi, the 'Side by Side' art exhibition curator, told The New Times on Monday, January 22.

According to Kakizi, admission to the exhibition is free, offering attendees a unique opportunity for enrichment.

"Visitors can explore new perspectives, delve into diverse cultures through the showcased African arts, and connect with the rich history and compelling narratives embedded in African art," she said.

Kakizi emphasized that participating in the exhibition is an opportunity to endorse and acknowledge the endeavors of skilled artists, particularly women who have frequently faced insufficient representation.

"The exhibition will be a platform to acquire knowledge, explore fresh perspectives, and demonstrate backing for African arts and the creative minds shaping them, see you all in February," she noted.