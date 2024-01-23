Kenya: 7 in 10 Kenyans Struggling to Survive, Infotrak

22 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Seven in 10 Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet, a new survey shows, highlighting the impact high inflation is having on the country.

Data from Infotrak shows that 73 percent of Kenyans are currently facing severe economic hardship.

While 55 percent of them are struggling to get by, 18 percent reported financial distress, with only five percent managing the situation.

78 percent of North Eastern residents are in financial distress, followed by the Coast (76 percent), Central (74 percent), and Rift Valley (73 percent).

Kenya's inflation dropped to 6.6 percent in December last year from 6.8 percent in November, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data.

To live by, they have been forced to take side hustles and cut their daily spending.

