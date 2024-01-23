Rwanda: Tuyisenge Releases Three Songs Ahead of Heroes, Rwanda Day

Gakondo singer Jean de Dieu Tuyisenge, best known as 'Intore Tuyisenge', renowned for creating songs centered around civic engagement has produced and released three songs as the country is gearing up for Rwanda's 30th Heroes' Day celebration on February 1, and the highly anticipated Rwanda Day in Washington DC on February 2 and 3.

The tracks are: 'Dusigasire Igisenge', 'Ngwino urebe ibyagezweho' and 'Diaspora Tukuri Inyuma'. They emphasize Rwanda's achievements and encourage investment from Rwandans abroad for the country's development.

'Dusigasire Igisenge'

In this song, Rwandans are celebrated as heroes, emphasizing the importance of preserving this cultural legacy. It highlights various classes of heroes and the need to continue honoring them.

The song also encourages the youth to embrace the culture of bravery and follow in the footsteps of past heroes, fostering a sense of continuity in upholding Rwandan traditions.

'Ngwino Urebe Ibyagezweho'

This song articulates the purpose of Rwanda Day and the joy of Rwandans abroad on that day, emphasizing the event's purpose to connect people from different locations, fostering discussions about national development and individual contributions.

It emphasizes the role of Rwandans living abroad in Rwanda's development and underscores the opportunities they deserve for investment. The song carries a motivational message, urging everyone to be catalysts for positive change and to build upon past achievements for a brighter future.

'Diaspora Tukurinyuma'

The song illustrates the transformation of perception towards Rwandans living abroad. Despised in the past, they are now respected due to Rwanda's good governance and remarkable international contributions, fostering a commitment towards sustained achievements.

According to the singer, his songs carry a powerful message both within the country and beyond its borders, particularly in areas where the Rwandan community resides. These songs are often celebrated, focusing on themes of patriotism and civic engagement responsibilities.

The 'Akimuhana' singer also recognizes the intrinsic connection between heroism and the arts.

"I believe that artists have a big chance to influence society positively, contributing to celebration of success or, conversely, producing harmful artistic works that may lead to negative consequences," he said.

He cites an unfortunate example in Rwanda where such artistic influence contributed to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He emphasized that artists should see themselves as living heroes, taking the lead in promoting core values that honor Rwanda's historical figures. This involves creating artistic works that celebrate late heroes and their contributions.

About Intore

Intore is the president and legal representative of the Rwanda Music Federation, affiliated with the Rwanda Art Council. He embarked on his musical journey in 2003, initially involved in poems and singing within church.

His focus shifted to producing civic engagement songs starting in 2006. As a father of two, he has gained recognition for notable tracks like 'Ibanga abanyarwanda tugendana', 'Gasabo', 'Intore z'Abahizi', 'Unkumbuje u'Rwanda', 'Akimuhana', 'Intore izirusha intambwe', and more.