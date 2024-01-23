Eswatini - One Year After Thulani Maseko's Killing, Justice Remains Elusive

press release

Marking a year since the brutal killing of human rights defender and lawyer Thulani Maseko, who was shot dead by gunmen at his home in Luyengo, Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said:

"One year has passed since the brutal killing of Thulani Maseko, yet justice remains elusive. The apparent lack of a prompt, thorough, impartial, independent, transparent and effective investigation into this heinous crime is deeply concerning. Maseko's life was cut short, and his family and friends have been left without access to justice and effective remedies.

"The silence surrounding this case is deeply troubling, reflecting a broader pattern of impunity and disregard for human rights in Eswatini. Justice delayed is justice denied, and the failure to act only perpetuates a culture of impunity.

"If investigations are underway, the authorities must demonstrate their commitment to human rights and justice by keeping the public informed. Human rights defenders should be afforded the right to carry out their crucial work without any fear of reprisals. The authorities must also ensure the well-being and safety of Thulani's widow and other members of his family."

Background

On 21 January 2023, Thulani Maseko was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his home in Luyengo, Mbabane. His killing came amid an escalation in attacks on state critics, many of whom had called for political reforms in Eswatini or exposed abuses of power.

Eswatini's monarchy is strongly opposed to activism and political reform. The day before Maseko was killed, King Mswati III reportedly said that those calling for democratic reform in the country would be "dealt with".

Eswatini police released a statement in August 2023 saying the investigation is progressing and that there will be a breakthrough once "all the technicalities are sorted", but Maseko's family have not received any updates from the authorities since then.