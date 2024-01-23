Kenya: 4 Kenyan Truck Drivers Killed in South Sudan

Nairobi — Four Kenyan drivers were allegedly killed on South Sudan under unclear circumstances.

According to the Kenya Long Distance Drivers Association 64 others were detained for demonstrating against the deaths.

"They were frogmarched from their vehicles at gunpoint by security officers and taken to jails. We are worried because we know what would happen to them there. They are in chains the whole day in the cells," the association's chairman Roman Wema stated.

Wema claimed that the 64 drivers arrested were being mistreated while in custody.

He stated that those killed are members of the Long Distance Truck Drivers Association from Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, and Eldoret.

Some of those detained have been released but for fear of attack on the roads, have not yet returned home.

More than 3,500 drivers operate on the transport corridor where they ferry goods from Mombasa to South Sudan which is landlocked