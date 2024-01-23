Kenya: Cheche Appointed New Junior Starlets (U17) Head Coach

Nairobi — Football Kenya federation has named Mildred Cheche as the new Junior Starlets head coach ahead of next month's Under-17 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Cheche, who also serves as the assistant coach at the senior team Harambee Starlets is expected to assemble a squad and lead them into the first match that is scheduled for February 4, less than three weeks away.

She will be assisted by former Starlets skipper Anne Aluoch who is also currently the national Under-15 head coach.

The Junior Starlets are set to face DR Congo away on February 4th and at home on February 11th, 2024.

Last month, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said he had instructed the Federation to ensure Kenya is lined up for the U17 World Cup qualifiers, and use the recently concluded Talanta Hela Under-19 tournament to scout for players.

Cheche is expected to name her interim squad soon, to start training ahead of the duel against the Congolese.