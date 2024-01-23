Rwanda: RICA Warns Against Using Paper Bags for Meat Packaging

Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA) has urged the discontinuation of using paper bags and non-biodegradable sacks for packaging meat countrywide.

The move aims to improve the safety and quality of meat and aligns with the 2010 Ministerial Order on the transport and trade of meat. Article 9 of the order prohibits the use of dirty or previously used non-washable materials for meat packing, including paper.

Gaspard Simbarikure, Veterinary Hygiene and Quarantine Specialist at RICA, said packaging in paper bags is illegal as per the law. He said consumers should opt for reusable materials such as dishes and other food containers.

"Once meat is packed in sacks, for example, there may be a chemical reaction between meat and a chemical substance made of the sack or paper bag.

"This time, we're encouraging clients to look for their bags, especially plastic boxes, or use household materials. It could have been implemented since 2010, so we're now sensitising people to implement it and we will continue doing that," he said.

Challenges prevail

Hamissa Uwase who owns a butcher shop in Musanze sees the directive as a challenge since people are not prepared.

"It is complicated, when we tell clients that packing meat in paper bags is prohibited, they leave, some come back but others don't," she said.

Elton Nkurunziza, a representative of meat butchers in Musanze District, welcomed the ban on paper bags but said it is challenging for many.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have welcomed the initiative but we still have some challenges as most of our clients are travellers who do not come with those washable materials. It's a challenge for people to understand that. We recommend our government to look into the best alternatives like degradable plastic bags," he said.

Nkurunziza added: "The ones coming with washable materials are very few, and we are still packing meat in paper bags since we do not have any other choice."

According to RICA, some investors have shown interest in manufacturing biodegradable plastic bags as friendly and affordable packaging materials, which meat vendors who spoke to The New Times recommend.

Simbarikure said it's possible, as there are other countries already using the biodegradable plastic bags, disclosing that, last year, some investors approached RICA seeking authorisation of a manufacturing factory for such preferable packaging bags.

"We hope that if such a factory is established in Rwanda, it will be a sustainable solution for meat packaging materials," he added.