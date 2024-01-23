Kenya: President Ruto Must Own the Process, Ensure Koome Adheres to What Is Agreed - Grand Mullah

Nairobi — Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has called on president William Ruto to compel Chief Justice to provide timelines on resolving corruption in the judiciary during their discussions.

Abdullahi through a post shared on his X app account called on the head of state to take charge of the meeting in a bid to ensure that the CJ doesn't not veer off the main points of the deliberations at state house.

"At State House on the way forward on judicial reforms. President Ruto must extract from Koome a definitive timeline and actionable deliverables on how to remove corrupt and incompetent judges from the judiciary. President Ruto must own the process and ensure that Koome adheres to what is agreed. I'm willing to help," he posted.

Abdullahi, popularly known as Grand Mullah, had last week been barred from ever appearing before the apex court citing instruction by seven justices of the court over the lawyer's conduct.

"In view of the foregoing, it is the decision of this Court, that henceforth and from the date of this Communication, you shall have no audience before the Court, either by yourself, through an employee of your law firm, or any other person holding brief for you, or acting pursuant to your instructions," read a letter by the Supreme Court Registrar Muthoni Wachira.

Abdullahi has on numerous occasions accused Justices of the Supreme Court of corruption, and singled out Chief Justice Martha Koome as an enabler of graft.

In the lead up to a judges' colloquium in 2023, he accused Koome of engineering the revocation of his invitation to the forum owing to his stance.