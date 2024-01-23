Kenya: Relief for Governor Otuoma as President Ruto Comes to His Rescue

Teso — It was a relief to governor Otuoma as President William Ruto came to his rescue as he called for political tolerance amongst leaders across the country.

Speaking at Malaba town, in Busia County, the president defended his decision to work with all elected leaders, including governors elected outside his Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

President Ruto maintained that the move was aimed at fostering unity and development, accusing those critical of his collaboration with Busia governor Paul Nyongesa Otuoma of exhibiting double-standards.

"My administration will work with all governors to ensure we achieve the primary mandate of any administration which is service to its people," the President stated.

His statement comes a week after the Busia governor was heckled by ODM supporters during their party registration exercise at the Busia polytechnic and Malaba town.

Otuoma who was elected on an ODM ticket is serving his first term as governor and his association with the Kenya Kwanza administration has for months now attracted mixed reaction from his supporters.

"I have visited all counties in the Nyanza region and we work in harmony with all governors there. Those who want governor Otuoma to operate in isolation are hypocrites," the Head of State said.

"I have chosen to work with all leaders for the sake of development. That is the main objective of my association with all governors," he added.

The president's sentiment comes after leader of majority Kimani Ichung'wah called on Busia residents to give their governor time to look for development for the county.

Ichung'wah who spoke at Machakusi Primary earlier on said Busia county was not a colony of Siaya to be controlled like remote from Siaya or Kisumu.

"Busia is an independent county like other counties and should not be subjected to colonization with few individuals who have personal agendas set to benefit from," he said.

He reminded the residents of "men in black" during the tenure of Ababu as Secretary General of ODM not forgetting the un-ceremonial removal of minority leader in senate by then Moses Wetangula who is currently serving as Speaker of National Assembly.

Otuoma on his part promised to continue working closely with the national government, for the benefit of his electorate.

"My government will continue to partner with the national government on development projects for the benefit of our people," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The country boss swiftly instructed directors of the Malaba Municipality Board, to commence preparations for the construction of a modern agricultural market at Malaba.

He directed the department of water to ensure residents get enough water in the area.

For Busia governor Sospeter Odeke Ojaamong openly vowed to work with the government of the day under president Ruto 4 days after his defection from ODM.

Ojaamong for the first time came out boldly urging the Iteso community and Busia residents at large to work with the government of the day.

"I was deceived to remain in opposition during my tenure as governor, that is why I feel the pain of being in opposition. I urge Busia people to forget the Canaan song of Raila and work with the government of the day," Ojaamong said.

"The opposition has nothing to offer us as Busia residents, treat whatever opposition says as hot air," he added.

Both the president and opposition leader during their visit shun away from the story of additional counties despite leaders calling for that. - Kna