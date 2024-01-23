Kenya: 3 Arms of Govt to Submit Proposals on Graft War Before Koome-Led NCAJ

22 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Executive, Judiciary and the Legislature are set to submit proposals on a renewed anti-graft campaign before the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) within 30 days.

The agreement is part of consensus following a meeting bringing together Heads of the three arms convened by President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi.

The meeting, dubbed Summit of Heads of Arms, resolved that the three arms will "individually develop policies, guidelines, regulations and legislative proposals to

achieve the objectives of fighting corruption."

NCAJ, chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome who attended Monday's meeting alongside Deputy Chief Justice Philemena Mwilu, will also consider proposals to improve service delivery and "enhancing institutional accountability of all arms of

Government to the people of Kenya."

"This forum will provide a roadmap for the immediate, medium-term and long-term measures to be undertaken," State House announced.

The meeting also attended by House Speaker Moses Wetangula and Attorney General Justin Muturi resolved to join efforts to ensure adequate resourcing the Judiciary.

The Executive and Legislature committed to avail budgetary support for the recruitment of an additional twenty-five judges of the High Court and eleven Justices of the Court of Appeal.

The meeting also resolved to mobilise resources for the leasing of vehicles to support Judiciary's transport needs,

The meeting was convened following Koome's request for audience with President Ruto after members of the Executive launched attacks against judges they accused of stonewalling key development initiatives.

Ruto launched an aggressive campaign against a section of judges in the aftermath of the November 28, 2023, Constitutional Court decision that declared the Housing Levy unconstitutional.

Monday's meeting was attended by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose and Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru.

