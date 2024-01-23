Kenya: Sonko Vows to Pursue Recovery of Sh2.4 Billion in Contested Land Compensation

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has vowed to pursue the compensation of over 400 families seeking reparations for a 94-acre parcel of land.

Sonko made the undertaking on Monday after representatives of the Dupoto Darfur land sought his intervention during a visit to his Uper Hill office in Nairobi.

The representatives accused a powerful individuals of colluding with unnamed officials of the Kenya Railways Corporation to loot Sh2.4 billion allocated for compensation.

"I am going to take up the matter. We are going to work with the DCI to investigate how the families ended up missing their compensation," Sonko said.

The former Governor vowed to pursue a settlement in court.

"We are going to use every available legal means to ensure that those paid the Sh2.4 billion are identified and the money is returned to the bonafide beneficiaries," he promised.

The affected families are said to have vacated the land to pave the way for the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

They however said the compensation was not awarded as promised leaving them exposed.

The group said it will seek the suspension of the payment of an outstanding sum of Sh1.6 billion for bornafide beneficiaries are paid their due.

Claims of land grabbing have been on the raise in recent years with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) identifying the cases as a key concern.

Speaking in a press briefing in Kisumu on Monday, EACC Chairperson Dr David Oginde said the commission was keen to ensure grabbed public lands are recovered.