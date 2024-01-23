Kenya: Supreme Court Declines to Hear Sh2 Billion Land Case Involving Grand Mullah

23 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Supreme Court Tuesday made good its last week's directive to permanently bar City lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi from making submissions before it.

The court declined to allow Abdullahi from making submissions before it in an ongoing legal dispute involving his client and the late former President Daniel Moi.

During the virtual hearing, the apex court led by chief Justice Martha Koome barred the controversial lawyer from participating in the proceedings.

Abdullahi confirmed that he was not part of the Supreme Court proceedings this morning.

He however thanked CJ Koome for allowing his clients time to engage another lawyer and agreeing to prioritise the hearing of the consolidated appeal due to the illness of her client identified as Mama Cherubet Chelugui.

